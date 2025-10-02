San Antonio parents accused of abusing, murdering 10-year-old adopted child

article

The Brief A San Antonio couple, Jonathan and Christina Miranda, were arrested on capital murder charges in the death of their 10-year-old adopted child. The child was found unresponsive a week prior, and an investigation found "obvious signs of significant trauma" consistent with abuse over about a year. The couple was taken into custody on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in the 5600 Block of Cielo Ranch.



Capital Murder Charges Filed

What we know:

Jonathan Miranda, 34, and Christina Miranda, 32, were taken into custody at a home in the 5600 Block of Cielo Ranch on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.

The arrest follows a week-long investigation that began after the child, whose name has not been released, was found unresponsive late last Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, at the home where the couple served as his guardians.

Homicide detectives found "obvious signs of significant trauma" on the child’s body, according to a police statement. Further investigation by the Medical Examiner’s office and detectives determined the injuries were consistent with "continuous trauma" over a period of approximately a year.

Based on the evidence gathered, police secured a warrant, and the two suspects were arrested with the assistance of the Street Crimes Unit and Homicide Detectives.

Both Jonathan and Christina Miranda are charged with capital murder.

Investigators did not release the name of the child.