San Antonio police chief William McManus to retire this year

The Brief San Antonio police chief to retire after 20 years in the role William McManus is the longest-serving police chief for the city He is expected to retire in September



San Antonio Police Chief William McManus will be stepping down as the city's longest-serving police chief later this year.

The city announced McManus's impending retirement Friday, Jan. 16.

What we know:

McManus will retire by September after 20 years of service as police chief.

McManus took the role in April 2006, coming to Texas from Minneapolis.

His law enforcement career spans decades, going back to 1975 when he joined the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, eventually becoming assistant chief and serving there until 2001.

He spent almost three years as chief of the Dayton, Ohio Police Department before moving to Minneapolis to serve as chief there for just over two years.

What they're saying:

"Serving the City of San Antonio has been one of the greatest honors of my career," said Chief McManus in a release from the city. "I am proud of the men and women protecting our community. Together, we have strengthened trust and advanced public safety. I remain fully committed to this work through my final year and to supporting a smooth and thoughtful transition."

City Manager Erik Walsh praised Chief McManus’s leadership and impact:

"Chief McManus is an exceptional leader whose incredible experience and steady leadership have strengthened public safety across San Antonio and set an example for other cities nationwide," said Walsh. "He has built strong relationships with our community and with police officers. His dedication to service and collaboration has positioned the Department well for the future, and we are grateful for his continued leadership through September 2026."

What's next:

Additional information regarding future transition planning will be shared at an appropriate time, says the city.