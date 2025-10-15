San Antonio police shooting: 2 officers shot, suspect killed

article

Two San Antonio police officers were shot and injured on Wednesday morning.

The person who shot the officers was killed, according to San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus.

San Antonio Officers Shot

What we know:

The shooting happened at a motel on Highway 90 near Military Dr. before 9 a.m.

Chief McManus said an officer and a cadet were sitting in a motel parking lot when a man started taunting them from the other side of the fence.

McManus said the officer and cadet ignored the person who was taunting them. A woman then called 911, and she was somehow involved with the man.

Another officer pulled up on the other side of the parking lot and the man started to walk away.

"He told the officers, ‘I’m not going back to prison, I'm not going to jail,' and at that point, he started running. And as he was running, he started pulling his waistband. He pulled out a pistol and the officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire," Chief McManus said.

The man was shot dead in the parking lot.

Three officers fired their guns. Two of them were taken to the hospital.

"We are very, very lucky. As the suspect was pulling out that gun, shooting, one of the officers jumped on him," said Chief McManus.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspect and the officers have not been released.

There is no word on the condition of the officers or the suspect.