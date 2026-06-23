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San Antonio Spurs select Kentucky’s Jayden Quaintance with No. 20 pick in 2026 NBA Draft

By
FOX 7 Austin
NBA
Published June 23, 2026 9:57 PM CDT
Published June 23, 2026 9:57 PM CDT
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BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 23: The San Antonio Spurs on the clock during the 2026 NBA Draft - Round One on June 23, 2026 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this ph

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The Brief

    • The San Antonio Spurs selected Kentucky forward-center Jayden Quaintance with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night.
    • The 18-year-old big man remains an elite defensive and shot-blocking prospect despite playing only four games last season while rehabbing from a torn ACL.
    • Quaintance joins a Spurs team built around Victor Wembanyama.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Spurs held the 20th pick in the 2-26 NBA Draft and used it to select Kentucky forward-center Jayden Quaintance on Tuesday night.

The pick gives the Spurs one of the draft’s highest-upside frontcourt prospects to pair with a young core that just made it to the NBA Finals.

What we know:

Quaintance is a 6-foot-9, 253-pound big man who spent his freshman season at Arizona State before transferring to Kentucky. The former five-star recruit entered the draft despite having his college career interrupted by knee injuries that limited his playing time over the past two seasons.

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - JANUARY 07: Jayden Quaintance #21 of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on in the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena on January 07, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Despite the injury concerns, Quaintance remained a coveted prospect because of his size, athleticism and defensive potential. Appearing in just four games for Kentucky during the 2025-26 season, the big man continued recovering from a torn ACL suffered during his freshman year. Even with the limited sample size, NBA teams remained intrigued by his physical tools and developmental potential.

Scouts have praised his shot-blocking ability, rebounding and versatility around the basket, viewing him as a player with significant long-term upside if he remains healthy.

What's next:

The Spurs are coming off a return to an NBA Finals appearance behind MVP runner-up Victor Wembanyama. To add another young frontcourt talent to a roster built around length and defensive versatility, gives San Antonio a developmental prospect who could eventually provide rim protection, rebounding and interior scoring alongside the franchise centerpiece.

The Source: Information in this article was provided from live coverage of the 2026 NBA Draft.

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