2 dead after being gunned down while inside vehicle in San Antonio

Two people have died after being gunned down while in their vehicle in San Antonio, according to KSAT.

The incident occurred in the 1800 block of Schley, southeast of the downtown area around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 23.

One of the victims was a 15-year-old male who called 911 after being shot in the neck. Upon arrival, SAPD located another victim in the vehicle with gunshot wounds, says KSAT.

Life-saving measures were performed on both victims, but one died at the scene. The 15-year-old was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to KSAT, no suspects are in custody and police are investigating. It is unknown at this time if both of the victims were shot by someone inside or outside their vehicle.