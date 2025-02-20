Man gets decades in prison for firing shotgun at neighbor's baby shower, injuring 2 in 2023

The Brief A jury found a man guilty of firing a shotgun at his neighbor's baby shower in 2023. Jose David Diaz was found guilty of two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Feb. 18. Diaz was sentenced to 50 years for each charge, to be served concurrently.



A man will serve decades in prison after being convicted of two felonies connected to a shooting at a baby shower in 2023.

Jose David Diaz was found guilty on Feb. 18 in the 175th District Court in San Antonio.

What we know:

Diaz was convicted by a jury of two counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The court sentenced Diaz to 50 years for each count to be served concurrently, meaning at the same time. Diaz is also required to serve at least half that sentence before he would be eligible to seek parole.

During the punishment phase, the Bexar County DA's Office says that Diaz was proven to be a habitual offender.

Bexar County court records show that Diaz was previously convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 1999, assault causing bodily injury to a family member in 2012, DWI in 2015, evading arrest in 2020 and again in 2022.

What they're saying:

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales stated: "This was a momentous occasion that turned into a tragic event when the defendant chose to fire his shotgun and injure innocent lives. Gun violence or any violence for that matter is never acceptable. Our office is here to ensure that the community is kept safe by prosecuting those who choose violence."

The backstory:

The charges stemmed from a dispute on Nov. 13, 2023 between neighbors at a baby shower.

The Bexar County DA's office says that while confronting the shower guests, Diaz fired a shotgun at close range towards them. The guests were unarmed.

A man was seriously injured in the shooting, suffering 11 different shotgun wounds to his body, arm and abdomen. A woman, the host of the shower, was also shot in the back of the leg.