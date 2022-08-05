Texas man gets 30 years in prison for filming himself sexually abusing 2-year-old

A San Antonio man has been sentenced to three decades in prison for filming himself sexually abusing a two-year-old.

Michael Anthony Martinez Jr., 34, pled guilty in April to one count of production of child pornography.

According to court documents, in December 2020, the San Antonio Police Department received a complaint that Martinez had video of child sexual abuse on his cell phone.

A search warrant revealed numerous files depicting prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct on his phone, along with a video he filmed showing him sexually abusing a two-year-old child.

Martinez has been in federal custody since his arrest on March 8, 2021.