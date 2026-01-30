10-year-old girl critically injured in San Antonio road-rage shooting

article

The Brief San Antonio police say a car backed out in front of the victim’s car Friday morning. The driver of the car honked at the car backing into the street and the driver in that car opened fire at the first vehicle, police say. A 10-year-old girl in the back seat of the first vehicle was hit and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.



A 10-year-old girl was critically injured in a road-rage shooting in San Antonio on Friday morning, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened about 7:25 a.m. near the intersection of Timberhill Drive and Wurzbach Road.

San Antonio police said that a woman was driving south on Timberhill Drive when a car backed out in front of her. When she honked her horn, the person in the other vehicle began shooting.

According to police, a 10-year-old girl sitting in the back seat of the woman’s vehicle was hit during the gunfire. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The condition of the girl was not immediately released.

Police said an investigation is underway and the gunman has not yet been arrested.

Anyone with information about the shooting can send it anonymously to San Antonio police by texting SATIP and the tip to 847411.