San Antonio woman sentenced for embezzling over $850K from employer

A San Antonio woman was sentenced to almost three years in prison for embezzling over $850,000 from her employer over a period of six years.

48-year-old Cindy Ellen McCarthy, also known as Cindy Wojtaszek, pled guilty to one county of wire fraud in October 2021. McCarthy has also been ordered to pay $855,538.56 to her former employer.

According to court documents, between November 2012 and July 2018, McCarthy, as the bookkeeper of a Castle Hills business, paid her personal credit card from the company's bank account.

To conceal the fraud, McCarthy had altered the monthly bank statements to show that the payments were being made to a vendor.

The US Attorney's Office says that through approximately 200 transactions, McCarthy defrauded the company of over $850,000.

