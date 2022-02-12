San Antonio Zoo jaguars make Super Bowl predictions

The relationship between two jaguars at San Antonio Zoo in Texas may enter a rough patch after Super Bowl LVI on February 13 after the zoo says the duo failed to agree on which team would become NFL champions.

Video shared by the zoo first shows Arizona, the female cat, opting for an orange Cincinnati Bengals box over a blue Los Angeles Rams box and therefore "predicting" a win for the Ohio team, the zoo said. But then, at the window to their habitat, Arizona’s male counterpart, B’alam, chooses the Rams to win.

"A house divided!" the zoo said.

Hopefully no matter the outcome the two jaguars won't let it get between them. Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 13.

