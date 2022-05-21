10 shot, 1 fatally during party in San Bernardino

One person was killed and nine others injured during a shooting in San Bernardino Friday night.

Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to a strip mall in the 3600 block of E. Highland Avenue just before midnight after receiving reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at scene, they located one victim dead outside a business. They say nine other people were shot while attending a party. Many of those people transported themselves to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Police said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a conflict in a crowded room at the party and the victims don't seem to have been intentionally targeted.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

