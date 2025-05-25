The Brief One person was arrested after shots were fired in San Marcos Sunday. Police were called to Vervain Road for a large fight. No one is believed to have been injured.



San Marcos Police arrested a person they believe fired a gun in the middle of a fight on Sunday morning.

Vervain Road shots fired

What we know:

Police were called to Vervain Road just before 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers received reports that a group of men were fighting.

Witnesses told police that a person pulled out a gun and shot multiple times.

Police arrested the person they believe fired the shots.

There are no known injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not release the suspect in the shooting's name.