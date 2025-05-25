San Marcos: 1 arrested after shots fired during fight
SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos Police arrested a person they believe fired a gun in the middle of a fight on Sunday morning.
Vervain Road shots fired
What we know:
Police were called to Vervain Road just before 6 a.m. on Sunday.
Officers received reports that a group of men were fighting.
Witnesses told police that a person pulled out a gun and shot multiple times.
Police arrested the person they believe fired the shots.
There are no known injuries.
What we don't know:
Investigators did not release the suspect in the shooting's name.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the San Marcos Police Department.