Expand / Collapse search

San Marcos apartment fire extinguished, Cat rescued

By
Published  September 21, 2025 3:54pm CDT
San Marcos
FOX 7 Austin
article

The Brief

    • A fire broke out on the balcony of an apartment in San Marcos and spread to the attic.
    • Firefighters rescued a cat from the building, but no other injuries were reported.
    • The fire is now out, but crews remain on the scene and residents are advised to avoid the area.

SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos firefighters responded to a fire on the balcony of a three-story apartment unit at the Copper Beech Apartments at about 2:20 p.m.

What we know:

Crews quickly attacked the flames, but the fire spread into the attic. 

Firefighters rescued a cat from the unit, which had been taken to a vet. 

No other injuries were reported. 

What's next:

The fire is now out, but crews remain on scene. San Marcos Fire Department advises residents to avoid the area.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the City of San Marcos.

San MarcosHays County