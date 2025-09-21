San Marcos apartment fire extinguished, Cat rescued

article

The Brief A fire broke out on the balcony of an apartment in San Marcos and spread to the attic. Firefighters rescued a cat from the building, but no other injuries were reported. The fire is now out, but crews remain on the scene and residents are advised to avoid the area.



San Marcos firefighters responded to a fire on the balcony of a three-story apartment unit at the Copper Beech Apartments at about 2:20 p.m.

What we know:

Crews quickly attacked the flames, but the fire spread into the attic.

Firefighters rescued a cat from the unit, which had been taken to a vet.

No other injuries were reported.

What's next:

The fire is now out, but crews remain on scene. San Marcos Fire Department advises residents to avoid the area.