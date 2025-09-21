San Marcos apartment fire extinguished, Cat rescued
SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos firefighters responded to a fire on the balcony of a three-story apartment unit at the Copper Beech Apartments at about 2:20 p.m.
What we know:
Crews quickly attacked the flames, but the fire spread into the attic.
Firefighters rescued a cat from the unit, which had been taken to a vet.
No other injuries were reported.
What's next:
The fire is now out, but crews remain on scene. San Marcos Fire Department advises residents to avoid the area.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the City of San Marcos.