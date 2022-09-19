Deputies asking for help identifying suspect in San Marcos car theft

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a recent theft in San Marcos.

On Sept. 12, around 11:50 p.m., a silver 2018 Jeep Compass was stolen from the 2700 block of S. Old Bastrop Hwy in San Marcos.

HCSO said the vehicle was later found in Austin.

Images of a possible suspect were captured, and deputies are now looking for information to identify him.

