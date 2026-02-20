San Marcos downtown safety: Texas State, San Marcos PD announce partnership

The Brief San Marcos PD & Texas State University partner to fund downtown safety Partnership is intended to support increased police presence in "The Square" during high-activity periods



The San Marcos Police Department and Texas State University announce a partnership to enhance public safety in downtown San Marcos.

The partnership is intended to support an increased police presence in "The Square" during high-activity periods.

The backstory:

"The Square" is a popular spot for Texas State students and the University Police Department has allocated $150,000 to support supplemental staffing Thursday through Saturday nights to ensure additional patrol coverage in the area.

In November 2025, San Marcos Police Chief Standridge announced SMPD would increase downtown patrols on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.

Officials say that the financial partnership is part of an ongoing commitment to community safety at Texas State.

The university recently approved four new police officer positions, adding one to each shift, to help keep pace with recent enrollment growth.

The new officers represent approximately a 10% increase in staffing for patrol officers.

Currently, SMPD maintains a full-time team of four officers assigned to the downtown district.

Officials say that the additional officers have resulted in an increased visible presence, resulting in a reduction in disorderly conduct, and supporting safe conditions for students and the broader community.

Council members voted unanimously to support the resolution during the February 3 City Council meeting, and it was signed by Texas State University on February 19.

What they're saying:

"Texas State University and the City of San Marcos are committed to the safety and well-being of residents and visitors to the downtown square," said Texas State University Police Chief Matthew Carmichael. "I want to thank Chief Stan Standridge and SMPD for their tireless work. Going forward, this partnership between UPD and SMPD will enhance and improve the downtown square experience for everyone."

"This partnership with Texas State University Police and Chief Carmichael is what smart public safety collaboration looks like," said San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge. "Their $150,000 commitment allows us to put officers where they’re needed most, in the heart of our downtown, and focus on proactive, community-based policing that improves safety, supports local businesses, and keeps downtown welcoming for everyone. We’re grateful for their support."