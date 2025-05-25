San Marcos drug bust finds thousands of pills, 846 grams of cocaine and more

article

The Brief San Marcos police says it found drugs and guns in a home after receiving a tip. Thousands of pills, large amounts of cocaine and other drugs were found in the Hughson Drive home. Erik Cadena, 28, now faces multiple felony drug charges.



The San Marcos Police Department says it found drugs and guns inside a home earlier this month.

San Marcos drug bust

What we know:

This month, the San Marcos Police Department Narcotics Division received a tip from someone that called a "concerned citizen."

Police carried out a warrant at the home on Hughson Drive and found pills, cocaine, guns and more.

Erik Cadena (Source: San Marcos Police)

Erik Cadena, 28, of San Marcos, was arrested and faces multiple felony charges.

By the numbers:

Here is what San Marcos police say they found.

(Source: San Marcos Police)

846 grams of cocaine

2.18 lbs of crystal MDMA

Over 1,400 MDMA pills

83 lbs of liquid THC

540 THC vape cartridges

12.6 lbs of Marijuana

1,525 grams of Adderall (nearly 4,000 pills)

117 grams of ketamine

30 grams of LSD

4 pistols, 9 rifles, 2 shotguns, and multiple high-capacity magazines

Over $2,800 in cash

Designer goods, including a Louis Vuitton backpack

The Source: Information in this article comes from the San Marcos Police Department.



