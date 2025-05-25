San Marcos drug bust finds thousands of pills, 846 grams of cocaine and more
SAN MARCOS, Texas - The San Marcos Police Department says it found drugs and guns inside a home earlier this month.
San Marcos drug bust
What we know:
This month, the San Marcos Police Department Narcotics Division received a tip from someone that called a "concerned citizen."
Police carried out a warrant at the home on Hughson Drive and found pills, cocaine, guns and more.
Erik Cadena (Source: San Marcos Police)
Erik Cadena, 28, of San Marcos, was arrested and faces multiple felony charges.
By the numbers:
Here is what San Marcos police say they found.
(Source: San Marcos Police)
- 846 grams of cocaine
- 2.18 lbs of crystal MDMA
- Over 1,400 MDMA pills
- 83 lbs of liquid THC
- 540 THC vape cartridges
- 12.6 lbs of Marijuana
- 1,525 grams of Adderall (nearly 4,000 pills)
- 117 grams of ketamine
- 30 grams of LSD
- 4 pistols, 9 rifles, 2 shotguns, and multiple high-capacity magazines
- Over $2,800 in cash
- Designer goods, including a Louis Vuitton backpack
The Source: Information in this article comes from the San Marcos Police Department.