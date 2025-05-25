Expand / Collapse search

San Marcos drug bust finds thousands of pills, 846 grams of cocaine and more

By
Published  May 25, 2025 10:26am CDT
San Marcos
The Brief

    • San Marcos police says it found drugs and guns in a home after receiving a tip.
    • Thousands of pills, large amounts of cocaine and other drugs were found in the Hughson Drive home.
    • Erik Cadena, 28, now faces multiple felony drug charges.

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The San Marcos Police Department says it found drugs and guns inside a home earlier this month.

San Marcos drug bust

What we know:

This month, the San Marcos Police Department Narcotics Division received a tip from someone that called a "concerned citizen."

Police carried out a warrant at the home on Hughson Drive and found pills, cocaine, guns and more.

Erik Cadena (Source: San Marcos Police)

Erik Cadena, 28, of San Marcos, was arrested and faces multiple felony charges.

By the numbers:

Here is what San Marcos police say they found.

(Source: San Marcos Police)

  • 846 grams of cocaine
  • 2.18 lbs of crystal MDMA
  • Over 1,400 MDMA pills
  • 83 lbs of liquid THC
  • 540 THC vape cartridges
  • 12.6 lbs of Marijuana
  • 1,525 grams of Adderall (nearly 4,000 pills)
  • 117 grams of ketamine
  • 30 grams of LSD
  • 4 pistols, 9 rifles, 2 shotguns, and multiple high-capacity magazines
  • Over $2,800 in cash
  • Designer goods, including a Louis Vuitton backpack

The Source: Information in this article comes from the San Marcos Police Department.


 

