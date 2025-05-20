San Marcos to consider fee for out-of-town visitors looking to float the river

article

The Brief San Marcos may add a fee for out-of-towners to float its river, costing $5 per person or $25 for groups. The fee aims to fund park maintenance, as most river visitors are non-local day-trippers. It's currently unknown if the San Marcos City Council will approve the proposal.



What we know:

San Marcos city staff members are expected to suggest the fee at a city council meeting on Tuesday.

According to a staff presentation, the city is looking to add an access fee for out-of-town visitors looking to go to the city's riverfront parks and float the river.

The proposed fee would be $25 per group for a collection of 10 or more people, or $5 per person age 6 and older.

Residents would be issued a Resident River Pass and would not be required to pay the fee.

The goal of the proposed charge would be to help pay for the cost of securing, cleaning and maintaining riverfront parks.

According to the city, 70% of weekend riverfront parks visitors are from out of town. City staff say the visitors are primarily making day trips and not buying local goods, eating at local restaurants or staying overnight.

City staff is also recommending a change to a parking enforcement ordinance that would allow vehicles to be towed.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if San Marcos city council will support the added fee.