Suspect identified in downtown San Marcos shooting

By
Published  November 13, 2025 7:30pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
Suspects identified in San Marcos shootings

Police have identified two suspects and arrested another in connection with the violent Halloween weekend in San Marcos.

The Brief

    • Three suspects have been identified in connection with the violent Halloween weekend in San Marcos
    • 1 has been arrested for a shooting at the Outpost Apartments
    • Anyone with information on the other two's location should call SMPD

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Police have identified two suspects and arrested another in connection to the violent Halloween weekend in San Marcos.

US Marshals looking for suspect in downtown shooting

What we know:

US Marshals are looking for a suspect in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting in downtown San Marcos near Kissing Alley.

24-year-old Patrick Dave Anderson recently moved to San Marcos from Arizona, but police believe he has left the area. 

Investigators say the shooting happened following an argument between two groups passing each other on the sidewalk. Anderson allegedly fired multiple shots, injuring two people and killing 19-year-old Ronnie Hernandez Jr.

Police initially were seeking two suspects, but the second individual has been identified and is cooperating with police.

Update on shooting at apartment complex

What we know:

San Marcos police also responded to gunfire on Nov. 2 at the Outpost Apartments on Post Road.

Investigators believe a fight broke out, leading to gunfire and one person being shot.

17-year-old D'antrae Houston was arrested days later in Lockhart for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police are still looking for 17-year-old John Anthony "Chucky" Contreras of Kyle, wanted for attempted capital murder of multiple persons.

Police investigating 4 separate shootings in San Marcos

The search continues for two suspects involved in the shooting in downtown San Marcos that killed a teen and injured two others. Police also are investigating three other shooting incidents; all four happened within about 24 hours.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Anderson or Contreras’ location should call SMPD at 512-753-2108 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the San Marcos Police Department

