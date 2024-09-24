San Marcos High School given the 'all-clear' by police after anonymous threat

The brief San Marcos High School was under a secure lockdown for nearly an hour due to a threat. SMHS said the campus received a threat from an anonymous phone call. San Marcos police investigated and said there was no active threat to the campus.



San Marcos High School was on a secure lockdown due to a threat the school received on Tuesday.

According to the high school, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 3:58 p.m., the campus was in a secure lockdown, meaning no one was allowed in or out.

The reason for the lockdown was due to a threat the school received from an anonymous phone call.

San Marcos police investigated, and gave the campus the all-clear around 4:40 p.m.

Police said there was no active threat on campus.

San Marcos CISD said they are still communicating a plan for dismissal.