San Marcos High School given the 'all-clear' by police after anonymous threat
SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos High School was on a secure lockdown due to a threat the school received on Tuesday.
According to the high school, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 3:58 p.m., the campus was in a secure lockdown, meaning no one was allowed in or out.
The reason for the lockdown was due to a threat the school received from an anonymous phone call.
San Marcos police investigated, and gave the campus the all-clear around 4:40 p.m.
Police said there was no active threat on campus.
San Marcos CISD said they are still communicating a plan for dismissal.