San Marcos police searching for hit-and-run suspect; 61-year-old victim still unable to walk

San Marcos police are looking for a man they suspect to be involved in a hit-and-run.

This crash happened back in January at the intersection of South Guadalupe and Cheatham Street, and injured a 61-year-old man.

Investigators are also looking for a red or maroon Jeep captured on surveillance footage at the time of the crash.

The victim's family identified the 61-year-old man as Gilbert Alvarez, and they say they want justice.

"He basically had to drag himself out of the street, out of harm's way to prevent from getting hit by another vehicle," Sandie Alvarez Hall, Gilbert's niece said about the moments after he was hit. "Luckily, some Good Samaritans pulled over to help him and called 911, and that's when he was rushed to the hospital. To this day, he's still in a rehabilitation facility, because he's unable to walk."

Sandie says he was doing his regular morning routine, on his way to a bakery where he helps out.

Police say the suspect vehicle was seen at a nearby fast-food restaurant shortly after the incident.

"The fact that this person did this ended up hitting a human being and then drove off to get some food, that's just mind-boggling how someone can have the mind capacity to do that. I mean, I think they definitely need to be in jail or something, because that's just heartless."

Gilbert continues to recover.

"He has been optimistic," Sandie said.

The family is urging the suspect to turn himself in.

"Come forward, help us get some justice for him, to the community and to us as a family. He's so important, and we love him. We just want to see justice for him. He deserves it," Sandie said. "I definitely want to thank everyone for all their support. Let's just work together to find this person, to get justice for my uncle and for the family."

The family also says they would like to personally thank those who called 911.

Gilbert's sister has started a GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses.

If you have any information about this case, email Officer John McClain at jmcclain@sanmarcostx.gov.