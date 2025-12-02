San Marcos man arrested for burglary at Round Rock CVS

article

A San Marcos man was arrested after a reported burglary at a Round Rock CVS.

What we know:

Round Rock police said on Dec. 2, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported burglary at the CVS Pharmacy located at 501 University Blvd.

An employee said they saw the suspect behind the counter on surveillance video.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Erik Banda, of San Marcos, was taken into custody. He was then booked into the Williamson County Jail.

He was charged with burglary of a building.