San Marcos opens cooling centers amid record-breaking heat

The City of San Marcos is opening a cooling center this week to help people through the triple-digit hot streak.

Southside Community Center will open its doors to the public starting Monday, July 17, from 1-5 p.m.

They’re located at 518 S Guadalupe St. and may be contacted at (512) 392-6694.

Water and snacks will be available.

Cooling centers are typically activated when there is a forecast of 100° for more than three hours.

The City says people are also welcome to visit the San Marcos Public Library to stay cool.

Only service animals, service animals in training, and animals required for library programming are allowed in the facility.