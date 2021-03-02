San Marcos police investigating 4 weekend deadly conduct incidents

The San Marcos Police Department is asking the public for help with information related to four deadly conduct incidents that happened on February 27 and February 28. Police say there were no known injuries.

Police say the same suspects may have been involved in the two February 28 incidents.

Saturday, Feb. 27, Dunbar Park

On Saturday at approximately 5:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to Dunbar Park located at 801 Martin Luther King Drive for a community-initiated call of a deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and a potential disturbance or assault. Officers recovered spent shell casings from the scene as evidence. Anyone with information on the identities of the individuals involved should contact Det. Campbell at 512-753-2312 or dcampbell@sanmarcostx.gov and reference incident 21-11893.

Saturday, Feb. 27, Green Spring Apartments

Also on Saturday, at approximately 9:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to Green Spring Apartments located at 1654 Post Road. for a community-initiated call of a deadly conduct discharge of a firearm. No evidence was recovered from the apartment complex. Anyone with information on the identities of the individuals involved should contact the San Marcos Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 512-753-2300.

Sunday, Feb. 28, The Retreat Apartments

On Sunday at approximately 2:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to The Retreat Apartments located at 512 Craddock Avenue for a community-initiated call of a deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and possible disturbance near the 1600 building. Officers learned that a party was underway at the apartment complex when unknown Black males attempted to enter the party. The unknown males were denied entry and one of them fired a pistol into the air several times.

Witnesses reported that a second unknown male then pointed an assault rifle at a bystander. The offenders then fled.

Anyone with information on the identities of the individuals involved should contact Det. Aubry at 512-753-2306 or paubry@sanmarcostx.gov and reference incident 21-12001.

Sunday, Feb. 28, Copper Beech Apartments

Also on Sunday at approximately 3:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to Copper Beech Apartments located at 1701 Mill Street for a community-initiated call of a deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and possible disturbance near building 11. Officers learned that a party with a DJ was underway in building 11 when potentially the same unknown Black males from the earlier incident at The Retreat attempted to enter the party. The unknown males were denied entry and one of them fired an assault rifle.

Witnesses reported that a resident returned fire but that no one was injured. The offenders then fled. Officers recovered spent shell casings from the scene and bullet holes were found in the apartment where the party had occurred, in surrounding apartments, and in a vehicle parked near building 11.

Anyone with information on the identities of the individuals involved should contact Det. Aubry at 512.753.2306 or paubry@sanmarcostx.gov and reference incident 21-12021.