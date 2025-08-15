San Marcos police looking for stabbing suspect
article
SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos police are looking for a stabbing suspect.
What we know:
Police said on Friday, August 15, around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 200 block of Sherbarb Street.
The suspect, 30-year-old Milton Ivan Cruz Redondo, was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He may be in the Kyle area.
What we don't know:
Police did not give any details on possible victims.
What you can do:
If you have seen the suspect, contact SMPD Detective Dillan Anderson at 512-753-231 or at danderson@sanmarcostx.gov or Crime Stoppers at 800-324-8477. You can remain anonymous.
The Source: Information from the San Marcos Police Department