Expand / Collapse search

San Marcos police looking for stabbing suspect

By
Published  August 15, 2025 4:27pm CDT
San Marcos
FOX 7 Austin
article

The Brief

    • Police are looking for a stabbing suspect
    • SMPD said it happened on August 15 in the 200 block of Sherbarb Street

SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos police are looking for a stabbing suspect. 

What we know:

Police said on Friday, August 15, around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 200 block of Sherbarb Street.

The suspect, 30-year-old Milton Ivan Cruz Redondo, was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He may be in the Kyle area. 

Image 1 of 3

 

What we don't know:

Police did not give any details on possible victims. 

What you can do:

If you have seen the suspect, contact SMPD Detective Dillan Anderson at 512-753-231 or at danderson@sanmarcostx.gov or Crime Stoppers at 800-324-8477. You can remain anonymous. 

The Source: Information from the San Marcos Police Department

San MarcosCrime and Public SafetyKyle