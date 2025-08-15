San Marcos police looking for stabbing suspect

article

San Marcos police are looking for a stabbing suspect.

What we know:

Police said on Friday, August 15, around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 200 block of Sherbarb Street.

The suspect, 30-year-old Milton Ivan Cruz Redondo, was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He may be in the Kyle area.

What we don't know:

Police did not give any details on possible victims.

What you can do:

If you have seen the suspect, contact SMPD Detective Dillan Anderson at 512-753-231 or at danderson@sanmarcostx.gov or Crime Stoppers at 800-324-8477. You can remain anonymous.