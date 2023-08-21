Men caught on camera breaking into cars in San Marcos

San Marcos police need your help identifying two suspects in the burglary of several vehicles.

On Thursday, June 29 around 5:25 a.m., police say two men were caught on camera checking door handles and breaking into cars at the College Town Apartments on Thorpe Lane.

The first suspect is described as a Black male, with no shirt, grayish/blue (white-washed) jeans with holes, white Nike shoes with the black logo, blue LA Dodgers hat, and black backpack.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic or Black male, with a maroon long sleeve shirt, light gray/blue (white-washed) jeans, black shoes, and short black hair.

If you have any information regarding this incident, the suspect, or their whereabouts, please contact Hays County Crime Stoppers.

You can do so anonymously at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at http://callcrimestoppers.com/, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.