San Marcos residents, businesses invited to register cameras with SMPD

San Marcos residents and business owners are invited to register their security cameras with the San Marcos Police Department.

This is an effort to help officers quickly identify potential video evidence during investigations.

What is Connect San Marcos?

What we know:

Connect San Marcos launched this month through Fusus by Axon.

Registering security cameras is free and can be completed online here.

The program does not let SMPD have direct access to the cameras. The program creates a confidential, encrypted map of registered cameras, allowing investigators to quickly contact camera owners if an incident happens nearby.

To get access to the footage, investigators have to request access from the camera owner first. The registry map is available only to authorized personnel and will only be used for specific, active investigations.

The program is voluntary.

Also, businesses have the option to take their participation a step further through camera integration. By integrating their systems with the SMPD, business owners can share live video feeds during emergencies.

With the integration, it offers these benefits:

Camera owners retain full control, deciding which cameras to share and when.

Officers receive real-time situational awareness, improving emergency response times.

Businesses enhance their security investment while directly contributing to community safety.

For more details on the program, click here.

What they're saying:

"Video can be the difference between solving a case and it going cold," said San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge. "This program speeds up the investigative process by letting us know where cameras are located without having to knock on every door."

"The San Marcos Police Department remains committed to leveraging community partnerships to enhance safety in our city," said Chief Standridge. "Programs like Connect San Marcos empower residents and businesses to play an active role in protecting their neighborhoods. Privacy, transparency, and community trust remain at the core of this initiative."