San Marcos's City Park to launch paid parking for non-residents starting July 1

The Brief San Marcos will be implementing paid parking at City Park for non-residents Paid parking will start on July 1, 2025 Residents can register up to 5 vehicles per household to continue parking for free



San Marcos will soon be implementing paid parking at its City Park for non-residents starting in July.

What we know:

Starting on July 1, the city will implement paid parking at City Park, 170 Charles Austin Drive, for visitors who do not reside within city limits.

The city says the change is part of a continued effort to ensure park resources are supported and maintained.

How do I register my vehicle if I'm a resident?

What you can do:

Residents will still be able to park in City Park for free after registering their vehicle online. Up to five vehicles per household may be registered. Proof of residency, such as a valid driver’s license, utility bill, or enhanced library card provided by the San Marcos Public Library, will be required to complete registration.

Currently, residents will need to create an account for each vehicle/license plate. The city says it is working to streamline the registration process and allow for multiple vehicles to be registered under one account.

To find out whether you pay City of San Marcos property taxes, visit the Hays CAD website or search for your address on our SMTX Address Look Up map .

For more information on registering your vehicle, click here.

How do I park if I'm not a resident?

What you can do:

City Park offers two convenient ways to pay for parking with on-site payment kiosks which accepts both cash and credit cards, and a PayByPhone app which allows visitors to easily start and extend their parking sessions remotely.

Vehicles not registered prior to entering the parking lot will be required to pay for parking regardless of residency. License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology will be used to scan and identify vehicle license plates upon entry. All visitors will receive a 30-minute grace period. After 30 minutes, the various parking fees will apply.

Parking hours & fees

By the numbers:

Park hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., 7 days a week. Overnight parking is prohibited.

Parking for the first 30 minutes is free. Fees after that are:

Up to 1 hour: $5.00

Up to 2 hours: $10.00

More than 3 hours or all day: $15.00

Special Events (Texas State University hosted events): $25.00 flat fee

Holidays: $25.00 flat fee for Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day weekends (Friday to Monday)