San Marcos residents encouraged to participate in community survey

The City of San Marcos is encouraging its residents to participate in the National Community Survey.

The survey is designed to gather feedback from residents on an array of issues including affordability, transportation, education, recreational opportunities, and civic engagement.

It will also help the City assess the services it provides to residents and allocate future resources to best serve the community’s needs, values, and desires.

The survey is available in English and Spanish, and responses will be collected through Nov. 4, 2022.

The city says survey responses will be collected in two phases. In the first phase, a random representative sample of San Marcos households will receive a notice in the mail requesting participation in the survey.

In the second phase, set to begin Oct. 21, community members who did not receive the survey in the mail will be invited to provide their feedback by completing the survey online. The surveys provided during both phases are identical and take approximately 15 minutes to complete.

The City says it expects to receive a comprehensive report detailing the survey results in December 2022. Community members will be invited to view the report online and at public meetings.

For more information, click here.