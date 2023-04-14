VIDEO: San Marcos car thief nearly runs over 6 pedestrians

San Marcos police are searching for a suspect they say stole a car Saturday, April 8, and almost ran over six pedestrians.

Surveillance video shows a white car plow through two intersections, almost hitting two people at the first one, and four at the next one.

Officials described the person of interest as "a Hispanic male mid 20s wearing red taped slides, white loose pants, white hoodie, a brown/tan letterman style jacket with a letter on the right elbow area."

It all started at a convenience store on Aquarena Springs Drive. Police say the suspect was in the area for about five minutes. A driver pulled up, left her car running, and it was stolen within a minute.

"We had a police car that was actually responding to this stolen vehicle report turn around and try to stop the vehicle, but it was already too far gone," San Marcos Asst. Police Chief Bob Klett said.

The suspect took off, turning off the headlights, and then plowing through the intersections of Hopkins and LBJ, and then Hopkins and Guadalupe.

"Pretty scary watching that video how he almost hits pedestrians," Klett said.

He then goes the wrong way, up Guadalupe before abandoning the car on campus at Texas State. Officers say it was locked with the keys missing.

It's not clear how fast he was going, but investigators say it was above the speed limit.

At this point, police don't have any leads and are looking for the community's help.

"This is a prime example of it's just easy for someone to steal your car and do something bad with it," Klett said.

They're reminding people to be vigilant.

"Property crimes are up in San Macros right now, certainly this is an area where we're focusing on quite a bit, catalytic converters, car thefts, things like that," Klett said.

If you have any information regarding this incident, the suspects, or their whereabouts, please contact Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at http://callcrimestoppers.com/ or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. Information leading to an arrest, may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.