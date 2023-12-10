Santa Rides set for Dec. 12-14 in Kyle

Santa Claus is coming to town with the help of the City of Kyle.

The Kyle Police Department and Kyle Parks and Recreation are partnering to provide Santa Rides from 5-8:30 p.m. Dec. 12-14.

On each night, families can step outside their front doors and wave hello to Santa and his parade of escorts, including Kyle police and fire department, Kyle Parks and Recreation, and Hays CISD Transportation.

READ MORE: Grinch watch: Kyle PD brings back creative holiday PSA campaign

Because Ol' Saint Nick is very busy during the holiday season, the city says he won't be able to go down every street. Residents can choose one of the following designed Suggested Santa Viewing Spots along the route:

Northwest Kyle on Dec. 12

A map of the planned route Santa will be taking in Northeast Kyle on Dec. 12. (City of Kyle)

Meadows at Kyle - Park on Northern Flicker St.

Amberwood - Park area on Cherrywood

Indian Paintbrush

Sunset Hills - Park on Mauve Ln.

Lakeside Crossing - Park area by the Pond

Kensington Trails - Park on Downing Way

Bunton Creek Reserve/Reserve at Bunton Creek

Casetta Ranch

Southlake Ranch

Steeplechase Park

Four Season Farm (North/off Lehman)

Prairie on the Creek

The Trails

Steeplechase (north of Philomena)

Southeast Kyle on Dec. 13

A map of the planned route Santa will be taking in Southeast Kyle on Dec. 13. (City of Kyle)

Downtown Kyle (northeast) -111 N. Front St.

Cool Springs - Pool area on Cool Springs Blvd.

Woodlands - Pool at Hill Side Glow/Woodlands Dr.

Quail Ridge

Post Oak - Pool on Stennis

Waterleaf - Waterleaf Park on Abundance Lane and Pool Sheep Trail Dr./New Bridge Dr.

Sunset Ridge

Creekside Trail

Four Seasons

West Kyle on Dec. 14

A map of the planned route Santa will be taking in West Kyle on Dec. 14. (City of Kyle)

Gregg-Clarke Park

Creekside Village

Heroes Memorial Park

Plum Creek 2 - Plum Creek North Park (on Jack Ryan)

Plum Creek - Park on Fairway

Spring Branch

Silverado

Pool on San Felipe

Brooks Crossing

Brooks Ranch

Hometown

Cypress Forest - Park at Cypress Forest Dr./Arapaho Dr.

Stagecoach Park

Bradford Meadows

Paramount - Park on Kenai

Oak Hills - Opening walkway area to Aztec

Residents can also track Santa's movements with the city's Santa Tracker that will go live every night at 5 p.m.

Residents are advised to stay off the street and remain on the sidewalk, their front lawns or in the safety of the suggested viewing spots as Santa and his escorts pass.