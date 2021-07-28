'Save Austin Now' prepares lawsuit if city violates voting rights

Save Austin Now PAC retains former Travis County Judge Bill Aleshire as legal counsel and is pledging legal action against the City of Austin if the Mayor and City Council choose to violate the voting rights of more than 25,000 Austin voters who signed the #MakeAustinSafe petition by delaying the election past November for dubious and illegal reasons.

"The days of letting the City of Austin play games with certifying petitions, calling elections and passing prejudicial ballot language are over," said Save Austin Now PAC co-founders Matt Mackowiak and Cleo Petricek. "We are here to fight for the voting rights of every Austinite who signed our petition to put this on the ballot. If the city of Austin wants this fight, they will get it."

On July 19 nonpartisan nonprofit Save Austin Now PAC submitted 25,600+ signed and self-validated petitions to restore safety to Austin by ensuring adequate police staffing, doubling police training, and enacting police reforms. The city must certify the petitions and if 20,000 are certified the ordinance is placed on the nearest election, which would be November 2, 2021.

"If the Council played the APD Petition by the book, obeying the City Charter, they would put the proposition on the ballot for November 2nd using the Ordinance Caption as the ballot language," said Aleshire. "We will be watching this very closely."

Sources say that the City of Austin is seeking a legal opinion from the City Law Department on whether they can delay putting the #MakeAustinSafe ordinance on the November 2021 ballot until after redistricting, which should occur this fall and would not take effect until November 2022. The law department is expected to provide an opinion in an executive session on Thursday, July 29.

"The City of Austin has a history of passing politically motivated ballot language, ignoring the city charter, and denying petition certification for things they disagree with," said Aleshire. "We will not let this stand. We are prepared to sue immediately."

Save Austin Now PAC, anticipating that this City Council will not play it by the book, is announcing today that we have prepared a lawsuit to protect the voting right of citizens of Austin and will file it as soon as the Council acts inappropriately, or fails to act on putting the #MakeAustinSafe Petition on the ballot.

"Sooner or later, the City Council is going to have to put this petition on the ballot," said Aleshire. "If they play it by the book and put it on the November 2nd election, which will be held with eight statewide Constitutional Amendments anyway, it will save Austin taxpayers a lot of money. If the Council tries to delay the election until May 7, 2022, city taxpayers will have to pay the entire expense of holding that election."

