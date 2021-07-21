FOX 7 Discussion: Save Austin Now petition to hire more officers
AUSTIN, Texas - The most recent petition from Save Austin Now is putting a focus on the police force here in the city.
With a shortage of officers and a change in budget, this issue could become the new Prop B where residents vote against city council's actions.
Save Austin Now co-founder Matt Mackowiak and Just Liberty executive director Scott Henson join Mike Warren to discuss the latest effort to reverse City Council decisions.
