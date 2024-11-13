Hays County deputies warn of scam calls impersonating sheriff's office
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about claiming to be from the agency and asking for money.
Deputies said they never ask for money or payments over the phone.
They urge anyone who receives a call like this to not engage with the caller.
"Scammers are constantly evolving their tactics, so please stay cautious and protect yourself," the sheriff's office said.
The agency said if residents had doubts or concerns, they should contact their office directly.