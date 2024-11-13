Hays County deputies warn of scam calls impersonating sheriff's office

article

The Brief Hays County deputies are warning residents of scam calls. Deputies said people are posing as the agency during phone calls and demanding money. The sheriff's office said not to engage with the callers and contact the agency with any concerns.



The Hays County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about claiming to be from the agency and asking for money.

Deputies said they never ask for money or payments over the phone.

They urge anyone who receives a call like this to not engage with the caller.

"Scammers are constantly evolving their tactics, so please stay cautious and protect yourself," the sheriff's office said.

The agency said if residents had doubts or concerns, they should contact their office directly.