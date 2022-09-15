Threats against Akins ECHS prompt additional police patrols

Austin ISD police will be making additional patrols near Akins Early College High School in South Austin after a threatening post was made on social media.

In a letter to families, Principal Michael Herbin says that a student alerted the school late Wednesday night to a threatening post made on social media. The person who made the threat has been identified after an investigation by AISD police.

"Austin ISD takes all such posts very seriously," said Herbin in the letter. "Threats of any kind against our school, students or staff are not tolerated and will be investigated immediately."

Because of the threat and out of an abundance of caution, AISD police will be making additional patrols near campus Thursday.

The letter also encourages families and students to report threatening behavior to AISD police at 512-414-1703.