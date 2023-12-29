Scientists invent doom calculator predicting when you'll DIE, how much money you'll earn

article

None of us can predict when our lives will end, but if you have wondered about this, a new device may offer the answer.

Researchers in Denmark and the U.S. created an AI machine-learning chatbot similar to ChatGPT, where people can interact with it like they can with ChatGPT.

This model, called life2vec, has the ability to process data, including the person's age, health, education, jobs, income, pregnancy history, and injuries.

Data for the model came from over six million people from Denmark between 2008 and 2016, and was provided by the country’s government, which helped the research team with their report published in the Nature Computational Science online journal.

Researchers in the study noted that life2vec could correctly predict who would die by 2020 about 78% of the time.

Citing the report, Science Times, a technology and science publication, noted that several factors in the algorithm linked to earlier death were having a mental health diagnosis, being male, or having a skilled profession. Factors connected with a longer lifespan include having a leadership role in a job and a higher income.

According to Science Times, the algorithm is not available to the public to protect the information and privacy of the people in the study.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.












