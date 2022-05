One person is dead after an apparent scooter crash in East Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at around 2:26 a.m. in the 2700 block of East 13th Street near Walnut Avenue.

Medics arrived at the scene and found an adult person injured. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the victim or what led up to the crash have been released at this time.