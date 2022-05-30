Scooter crash in South Austin leaves 1 person dead

Officials say one person has died after a scooter crash in South Austin.

The crash happened on the southbound side of the I-35 service road near Ben White on May 29.

Austin-Travis County EMS says that the driver of a vehicle collided with the person on a scooter just before 10 p.m.

The person on the scooter, who officials say was an adult, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the crash or the victim have been released at this time.