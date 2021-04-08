Expand / Collapse search

Screams heard on video as Asian woman robbed in San Francisco's Portola neighborhood

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
California
KTVU FOX 2

Asian woman robbed in Portola.

An Asian woman was robbed in San Francisco's in Portola neighborhood.

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are investigating yet another street robbery, this time in the Portola neighborhood.

KTVU obtained security video where the 53-year-old Asian woman is heard screaming in fear. 

Relatives said the woman was coming home from the grocery store at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday when a man grabbed her purse and then pushed her to the ground on Bowdoin Street near Sillman. 

A witness saw it happen from across the street.

"It was broad daylight that this happened," said a neighbor named Sue. "She was Asian, and two weeks ago we had something on Felton in the same neighborhood, that's a red flag that this is happening more often to mostly female, women." 

 The victim's stepson says she was shaken up and had a bloody nose but that she didn't need medical treatment.

Officer Adam Lobsinger said the suspect got into a waiting vehicle driven by a second suspect and fled the scene. 

This incident is under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.