Search for armed and dangerous suspect in Bastrop County

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect wanted in connection with an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Endangering a Child.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that helps lead to his arrest.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Residents are being warned to not attempt to apprehend the suspect themselves.

According to the sheriff's office, Reynol Nino is believed to be involved in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Nino is also accused of endangering a child. It is not clear at this time if both charges are stemming from the same incident.

Reynol Nino is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is around 5' 8" and weighs approximately 200 pounds, according to his wanted flier. Nino is known to operate a tan or beige Chevrolet suburban from the late 90s early 2000s. He is also known to operate a red 2010s Nissan Rogue and a black mini-dirt bike.

Nino was reportedly last seen in the Cedar Creek, Del Valle area as well as the Red Rock area.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please call Bluebonnet Crime Stoppers at 866-930-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward. He is considered Armed & Dangerous, do not attempt to apprehend him.

