Search for man who raped teen in parking lot of Austin 7-Eleven

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who allegedly raped a teenager in North Austin.

According to police, officers were called to the 7-Eleven on North Lamar Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 13 to check on the welfare of a young teenager. The teenager had reportedly been seen in the area knocking on apartment doors.

When officers made contact with the teenager, she told them she had just been raped. The suspect had allegedly approached the victim in the parking lot, spoke to her briefly, and then ordered her into the back seat of his vehicle where he raped her.

The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect, as well as any individual who may have additional information about this incident.

The suspect is described as:

White male, about 30 years of age

5'10 - 6'1"

Short dark brown or black hair and beard

Wearing a light pale green t-shirt with a design on the front, blue jeans, brown shoes, and a black zip-up jacket

The suspect vehicle is described as:

2013-2019 Jeep Wrangler 4dr with black rims

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Child Abuse tip line at (512) 974-6880, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

