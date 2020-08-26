Search for missing 15-year-old from Georgetown ends

15-year-old Jordan SanMiguel had gone missing on Tuesday, Aug. 25th, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

Jordan was located after he took his own life.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.

