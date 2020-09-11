Search for possibly suicidal missing Kyle teen in Hays County

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is looking for a possibly suicidal teen missing in Kyle. The missing teen has been diagnosed with severe emotional problems and HCSO says there are concerns he is suicidal.

HCSO says that 15-year-old Simon Ulises Montoya left his home near Schubert Lane on foot around noon on Thursday, Sept. 10. He is reportedly in possession of a handgun.

Simon Montoya (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

Montoya has been diagnosed with severe emotional problems and HCSO says there are concerns he is suicidal. He was recently hospitalized in a local mental health facility and has told a girlfriend that he was going to kill himself.

Montoya is described as 5'4", 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and may be wearing the same red lifeguard hoodie as in the picture above.

Residents are asked to not approach Montoya if they see him, but instead to call 911.

Anyone who has seen Simon Montoya or have any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466, using the online tipline or using the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/about-suicide/risk-factors-and-warning-signs/ for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.