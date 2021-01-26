Search for suspect responsible for damaging Travis County buildings

article

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who has been damaging Travis County buildings in downtown Austin. The suspect allegedly threw objects at multiple buildings and broke some windows.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened around 3:37 a.m. at the Ned Granger and Holt Buildings on Sunday, January 14. The suspect was seen throwing objects at both the buildings on surveillance video.

The suspect is described as:

White male

Dark medium length hair with a dark mustache

Medium build

Last seen wearing a red jacket, an orange-colored shirt, black pants, white / dark athletic shoes, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or the crime is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444.

