Search for suspect who robbed Premo’s Food Mart on Cameron Road

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect who robbed Premo’s Food Mart in North Austin.

According to police, the robbery happened around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, November 20. The suspect allegedly made threats to the store employee while pointing a handgun. He then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as:

Black male

20-25 years of age

5’ 6" tall, 160 lbs.

Short black "box fade" hairstyle

Left-handed

The suspect was last seen wearing:

Black sweater

Red bandana

Torn jeans

Jordan Retro 9 Anthracite shoes

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

