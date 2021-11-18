Search for suspect who robbed victim in Chase Bank parking lot

The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect who robbed a victim that was leaving a Chase Bank and later used her credit cards at several convenience stores.

According to police, a female victim was robbed while leaving the Chase Bank at the corner of Mopac Expressway and William Cannon Drive in South Austin. The suspect later used the victim’s stolen credit cards at several convenience store locations near E. Riverside Drive and Burton Drive.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video when he entered the Tinnin Food Mart on October 4 and purchased several items with the victim’s stolen card, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid to late forties. He is believed to be approximately 5' 7" with a medium build. He was last seen driving a dark blue or black Ford Ranger extended cab pickup truck with chrome wheels and mud flaps, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

