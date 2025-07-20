Search for suspect and witness underway after double fatal shooting in San Marcos

The Brief San Marcos police are searching for Avery Saul Bowman Jr. in connection with a fatal double shooting that occurred Saturday morning. Authorities are also seeking a witness who recorded the altercation to assist with the ongoing investigation. Jermiah Jayden Tobias has been arrested and faces two charges of capital murder and one of aggravated assault related to the incident.



The San Marcos Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a double shooting on Saturday morning.

What you can do:

Police need help in locating Avery Saul Bowman Jr., related to the fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

Avery Saul Bowman Jr. | Credit: San Marcos Police Department

Police are also asking for assistance in identifying and locating a witness who recorded the altercation.

Witness

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident should contact the San Marcos Police Department at 512-753-2108.

The backstory:

San Marcos police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of San Antonio Street and Guadalupe Street in the downtown area.

Anthony Barrera, 24, and Alek Pacheco, 20, were shot in the incident. Barrera died at the scene, and Pacheco was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

Jermiah Jayden Tobias, 19, was arrested just after 8 p.m. The San Marcos Police Department says he faces two charges of capital murder and one of aggravated assault.

Jermiah Jayden Tobias | Credit: San Marcos Police Department

According to the police, the shooting resulted from a fight between two men who knew each other beforehand.

A third person joined in after stealing a necklace from one of the men involved, authorities say.

Tobias, the fourth person involved, then fired multiple shots.