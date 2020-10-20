Search underway for driver who hit TCSCO motorcycle deputy

Officials are searching for a driver who hit a Travis County Sheriff's Office motorcycle deputy and then fled the scene.

The incident happened in the 5700 block of McNeil Road just north of Parmer Lane near McNeil High School.

FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski has learned that the deputy is okay but that the driver is severely injured and did not stop. The deputy was reportedly running radar at the time he was hit standing next to his motorcycle.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

