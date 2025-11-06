Second Hays County mosquito trap tests positive for West Nile Virus

The Brief A second mosquito trap sample in Hays County has tested positive for West Nile Virus It was found in the unincorporated area of Wimberley



A second mosquito trap tested positive for West Nile Virus in Hays County.

The trap sample came from the 78676 ZIP code area of Hays County — unincorporated area of Wimberley. It was collected on Nov. 4.

This is Hays County's second reported West Nile Virus-positive mosquito trap in 2025.

What they're saying:

"Hays County is committed to protecting the health and well-being of our residents, and we’re staying proactive in monitoring mosquito activity across the county. With a second trap in Hays County testing positive for West Nile Virus, it’s important for all of us to take simple steps to stay safe — use insect repellent, wear long sleeves when outdoors and empty any standing water around your home," said Hays County Judge and Director of Emergency Services Ruben Becerra. "I want to thank our Health Department and Development Services teams for their continued efforts to keep our community informed and protected, and we appreciate our residents for doing their part as well. Together, we can help reduce the risk and keep Hays County safe and healthy."

Symptoms of West Nile Virus

Symptoms of the infection can include fever, headaches, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, a skin rash on the torso of the body, and swollen lymph nodes.

While the risk is low for severe symptoms, people over the age of 50 and those with compromised immune systems can be at an increased risk for stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis and, in extremely rare cases, death.

Patients can expect to have symptoms for three to six days, but may experience fatigue and weakness for weeks or even months.

Preventing mosquito breeding

Everyone is encouraged to protect themselves from mosquito bites and prevent mosquito breeding.

Mosquitoes can breed in as little as one teaspoon of standing water. By draining all sources of standing water in and around your property, you reduce the number of places mosquitoes can lay their eggs and breed.

Remember the 3 Ds:

Deet: Whenever outside, use insect repellents with the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents, and always follow label instructions.

Dress: Wear long, loose and light-colored clothing outside.

Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.