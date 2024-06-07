Second pool tests positive for West Nile Virus in same Austin zip code

A second pool has tested positive for West Nile virus in the 78744 zip code, according to Austin Public Health.

While no human cases have been reported, they say West Nile is in our community and it's important for everyone to take precautions, regardless of your zip code.

Austin Public Health has been conducting mosquito abatement, education and outreach work in 78744 including larvicide in standing bodies of water, signs and flyers.

APH’s Community Health Workers will also visit homes in the area to further share information as well as kits with repellent and more.

How to prevent West Nile virus

APH is encouraging people to know the dangers and fight the bite with the "four Ds":

Drain standing water : Mosquitoes breed in standing water and need as little as one teaspoon. Emptying water that accumulates in toys, tires, trash cans, buckets, clogged rain gutters and plant pots will deny mosquitoes a place to lay their eggs and reproduce.

Dusk to dawn : Although different species of mosquitoes are active at different times of day, the Culex mosquito that spreads West Nile virus is most active between dusk and dawn.

Dress : Wear pants and long sleeves when you are outside. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing; mosquito-repellent clothing is also available.

DEET: Use an EPA-registered insect repellent such as those containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone. Apply on both exposed skin and clothing.

In Austin-Travis County in 2023, one West Nile virus death and three probable cases were reported, and 45 pools tested positive for the virus.

What are the symptoms of West Nile virus?

Approximately 20 percent of people infected with West Nile virus develop symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

Of those infected, few develop further serious illnesses, usually affecting the central nervous system.

People over 60 years of age are at greater risk of developing serious disease, as are those with medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension or kidney disease.

Organ transplant recipients are also at risk for more severe forms of disease.

For more information on West Nile virus, visit www.AustinTexas.gov/WestNile.