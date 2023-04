article

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the United States Marshall Service located and arrested 33-year-old Kendra Johnson on Tuesday, April 4.

Johnson was wanted for a March 18 shooting in North Austin that killed Barry Dockery. She has been charged with murder.

Johnson is the second suspect to be arrested in this case, 32-year-old Brittney Curry was arrested March 23 in connection with the murder.